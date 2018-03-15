Damian Lillard Says He’s Playing at Highest Level of His Career

Damian Lillard is enjoying the finest season of his six-year NBA career, and credits the work he puts in during the summer for his improvement as a player.

“I think I’m probably playing at a higher level than I have in my entire career right now,” Lillard told reporters Wednesday. “But I always said ‘I get better.’ I take the right steps in the summer time to try to figure out what I can do to be a better player.”

Lillard’s name has been mentioned in the MVP conversation, and his Trail Blazers riding a League-best ten game winning streak.

Portland is holding on to the third seed in the Western Conference, and the organization is doing its best to ignore the streak.

Per The Oregonian: