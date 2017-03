Damontas Sabonis is the son of Hall of Fame center Arvydas. Pops was known for his IQ, passing game and soft jumpshot. And while young Sabonis is having a solid season–averages of 6 points and 4 rebounds in 64 games–he had yet to make a signature play during his rookie campaign. Chris Webber’s reaction to his dunk leaves no doubt that Domantas just made his mark. Arvydas wasn’t dunking on people like that.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto