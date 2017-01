DeMar DeRozan decided to become unguardable down the stretch for the Raptors Huskies tonight. He led Toronto back from a 16-point deficit with his 41 points and 13 rebounds, the most he’s pulled down in one game.

DeRozan shot 16-29 from the field and only 1-2 from downtown for his 41 points. He electrified the crowd up north, securing a big divisional win against the Cs.