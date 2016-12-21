DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 55 points and pulled down 13 boards Tuesday night, overcame a brief fourth quarter ejection, and led the Sacramento Kings to a 126-121 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Refs kicked Boogie him out of the game for spitting his mouthpiece in the direction of Portland’s bench, but reversed the call.



DeMarcus Cousins was ejected. And then he wasn't. pic.twitter.com/miGJS7suwS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2016

The All-Star big man then delivered an epic postgame rant.



And then Boogie let everyone know how he feels 😳 pic.twitter.com/gJF2HqJocx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2016

Earlier in the day, the Kings had fined their superstar for his confrontation with a writer.

Per the AP:

