In his first game with the Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins stuffed the stat sheet. Boogie had 27 points (11-19 shooting), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks. And even though the Pels got destroyed by the Rockets, the future looks promising. Anthony Davis scored 29 to go along with Cousins’ output. Watch the video above to see how it all went down.