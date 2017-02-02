Derrick Jones Jr. has played 11 minutes in three games for the Phoenix Suns this season, scoring 3 points. The 19-year-old is 6-7, from Pennsylvania. He went to UNLV, averaging 11 points and 4 rebounds in 30 games for the Rebels. He’s averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals during his time in the D-League.

Get used to seeing his absurd bounce. He’s one of four players signed up for this year’s Dunk Contest in New Orleans. Watch him show off his bunnies in the video up top.