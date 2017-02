At just 20-years-old, Devin Booker has already proven that he’s going to be a problem in this League for a long time to come. He went blow-for-blow with DeMarcus Cousins tonight, scoring 33 points, outdueling Cousins’ 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. He stepped up to hit the game’s final bucket, too. Watch Booker break the Kings’ hearts in the video above.