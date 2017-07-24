With the NBA Summer League now behind us, there is a second type of summer basketball that is feeding our fix. The Drew League, Atlanta Entertainers Basketball League, and Miami Pro League are all in full swing with NBA dudes going at it on the regular.

Now, add Phoenix to the list.

At the League Game, the Suns’ starting backcourt of Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker went to battle. Fresh off getting married in Alabama, Bled was back on the grind. The lead guard looked like he was in game shape and showed off an improved J and was able to convert at the rack with both hands easily.

Booker, whose team won the game 111-106, looks like he is continuing to build off of a breakout sophomore campaign. He displayed some sick moves off the bounce, had some serious dunks in transition, and bombed from nearly halfcourt a number of times. While it’s simply July basketball, it looks like Booker is ready to take another step in his ascension to stardom.

Big thanks to Arizona’s Finest Mixtape for sending the video over