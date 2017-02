Devin Booker went from Michigan to Mississippi as a teenager to learn the game from his father, Melvin, who had a cup of tea with the NBA in the 90s. He told us about that journey back in 2015. As his game’s grown to a level that few saw coming, young Devin reflects back on his time with father in a new Nike film, featuring an appearance from John Calipari. Watch it up top.

