Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis had some extra motivation to play in the 2017 NBA Africa Game— the opportunity to work out with the legendary Dirk Nowitzki.

In March, Porzingis told the NY Post that he was hoping to “pick [Dirk’s] brain” this summer. On Thursday, KP got his wish.

During their meeting last November at Madison Square Garden, Porzingis banked-in Dirk’s eponymous one-legged fadeaway.

Porzingis busts out the Dirk fade. pic.twitter.com/BV6jDdX9rx — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 15, 2016

“I am a huge fan of his game,” Nowitzki said afterward.

“Obviously the sky is the limit for him. He’s got the deep ball. He’s got the in-between game. He is working on his post-ups. He is the real deal.”

RELATED:

Kristaps Porzingis Wants to Be a Knick for Life