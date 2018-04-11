Donovan Mitchell Says He Doesn’t Care About Rookie of the Year Race

Donovan Mitchell claims not to care about the Rookie of the Year race with Ben Simmons.

Donovan Mitchell discusses his @adidas “rookie” hoody which takes a shot at Ben Simmons. He says he’s not concerned about the ROY award but is blessed to be in this position. “We just wanted to have fun with it,” Mitchell said. pic.twitter.com/araMEfR0bm — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 11, 2018

Mitchell, who has improbably led the Utah Jazz to a 48-33 record, says he’s solely focused on holding onto the third seed in the Western Conference.

Spida wore a hoodie Tuesday night with a message that threw shade at Simmons‘ rookie status after the latter claimed he hadn’t been impressed by any other rookies this season.

Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell to ESPN on Ben Simmons’ Rookie of the Year remarks: “I really don’t care…Clearly, I’m not the one losing sleep.” https://t.co/L7RrNMNkhR — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 11, 2018

Per ESPN: