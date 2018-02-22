Drake signed a deal with Jordan Brand at the end of 2013. He’s had exclusive and limited Air Jordan colorways release in the years since, as well as apparel that’s featured his signature OVO branding.

Though the Air Jordan XII, Air Jordan X and Air Jordan VIII have been given the Drake treatment throughout the years, the 31-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the lack of creative control that he has in his Jumpman projects.

He has his eyes set on adidas, according to reports from Sole Collector and ESPN. Fellow musicians Kanye West and Pharrell Williams have both been given their own sneaker by the Three Stripes, a milestone that Jordan Brand has yet to give Drake.

Stay tuned for official confirmation on whether Drake’s leaving his deal with Jordan Brand.