Drake Might Leave Jordan Brand for Adidas, According to Multiple Reports

by February 22, 2018

Drake

Drake signed a deal with Jordan Brand at the end of 2013. He’s had exclusive and limited Air Jordan colorways release in the years since, as well as apparel that’s featured his signature OVO branding.

Though the Air Jordan XII, Air Jordan X and Air Jordan VIII have been given the Drake treatment throughout the years, the 31-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the lack of creative control that he has in his Jumpman projects.

He has his eyes set on adidas, according to reports from Sole Collector and ESPN. Fellow musicians Kanye West and Pharrell Williams have both been given their own sneaker by the Three Stripes, a milestone that Jordan Brand has yet to give Drake.

Stay tuned for official confirmation on whether Drake’s leaving his deal with Jordan Brand.

You Might Also Like
Drake and Kyle Lowry
Music

Drake Interviews Kyle Lowry After Raptors’ Win Over Hornets

3 months ago
196
Sean Menard
NBA

Q+A: Sean Menard, Director of ‘The Carter Effect’

5 months ago
100
vince carter effect documentary
NBA

Watch The Trailer For the Vince Carter Documentary ‘The Carter Effect’

6 months ago
372
stanley johnson 86 points ovo bounce
NBA

Stanley Johnson Drops 86 Points in OVO Bounce Championship Game

7 months ago
15
Features

Generation Z

9 months ago
523
High School

Zion Williamson Covers SLAM 210

9 months ago
94

TRENDING