Draymond Green says he doesn’t “care at all” about earning triple-doubles, so long as the Golden State Warriors keep on winning.
The All-Star forward notched a rare triple-dip this season Monday night, finishing with 15 points, 13 assists and ten boards to lead the Dubs past the visiting Denver Nuggets 127-119.
Green, you may recall, chastised himself for chasing stats last season.
Per the AP:
As much as the Golden State starters have sat through the fourth quarter during blowouts this season, Green has had fewer chances at triple-doubles and still come close.
“No, I don’t care at all. It’s not really a focus of mine,” Green insisted. “Trust me, if I cared I’d have a lot more than what I have — one? — this year.”
(Kevin) Durant had a triple-double Friday against Dallas and the consecutive triple-doubles by different players were a first for the franchise, the Warriors said according to The Elias Sports Bureau. […] “He does that for us every night,” Durant said of Green’s steady stat line.
