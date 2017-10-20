Here’s a new way to react to a foul call.
Dwight Howard picked up his fifth foul of the night on Friday in the Hornets’ 109-91 win over the Hawks, and instead of complaining, or walking away, or doing anything else, he approached referee Eric Lewis and kissed the top of his head.
Wyd, Dwight 😂 pic.twitter.com/DIXImtDcZj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2017
Hey, there are far worse ways to react to a foul call. Howard finished with a double-double (20 points, 15 rebounds) as Charlotte earned its first victory of the year, so all-in-all, it was a good night for Dwight.
