Here’s a new way to react to a foul call.

Dwight Howard picked up his fifth foul of the night on Friday in the Hornets’ 109-91 win over the Hawks, and instead of complaining, or walking away, or doing anything else, he approached referee Eric Lewis and kissed the top of his head.

Hey, there are far worse ways to react to a foul call. Howard finished with a double-double (20 points, 15 rebounds) as Charlotte earned its first victory of the year, so all-in-all, it was a good night for Dwight.