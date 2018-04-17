Dwyane Wade Credits Kevin Hart’s Trash-Talk for Game 2 Performance

Dwyane Wade put on a vintage postseason performance Monday night, and Sixers fans have one of their own to thank according to D-Wade: comedian Kevin Hart.
Wade poured in a season-high 28 points in the Miami Heat’s 113-103 Game 2 victory, knotting up their first-round series with Philadelphia at 1-1.
The Sixers had their 17-game winning streak snapped.
Per the AP:
“It’s just in my DNA,” Wade said. “I love the stage.”
Wade made 11 of 17 shots and put on a show in the second quarter and put it away in the fourth.
“I saw moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s what defines Dwyane Wade.”