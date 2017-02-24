Somehow, someway, with nearly 40,000 minutes on his 35-year-old legs, Dwyane Wade was able to rise up in the closing moments of an overtime game to deliver the dagger dunk over Alex Len, a 23-year-old seven-footer. Father Prime’s a legend.
