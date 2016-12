The Bulls were ahead by 3 with under 10 seconds to go when Aaron Brooks tried throwing a cross-court pass to CJ Miles. Dwyane Wade read it like a book and punched the Pacers ticket to a loss. Wade ended up with 21 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals. Watch the video above to see Wade singlehandedly secure the Bulls’ 15th win of the season.