Elfrid Payton has assisted on 90 of Aaron Gordon’s buckets this season. The second closest on that list, Nik Vucevic, has given Gordon 31 assists. That’s a huge gap.

Payton’s chemistry with Gordon pops up all the time. Payton repeatedly finds Gordon cutting to the rim each and every game.

During tonight 115-107 win over the Nets, Payton and Gordon hooked up yet again. They went with an off the glass alley-oop this time, resulting in a major highlight. Watch it above.