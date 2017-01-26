Frustrated with his play, Enes Kanter took his anger out on a chair during a huddle in the second quarter. He immediately realized he hurt himself, first clutching his right forearm, then heading directly back to the locker room.

While the Thunder initially feared Kanter had fractured his hand, Billy Donovan confirmed it was the forearm after the game.

Billy Donovan says Enes Kanter has a right forearm fracture. I saw Kanter briefly in hallway & asked what he did. He said: "nothing smart." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) January 27, 2017

The Thunder fear that Enes Kanter fractured his hand after punching a chair. pic.twitter.com/MgjQMkgopG — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 27, 2017

There’s no word yet on how long Kanter will be out, but forearm injuries can take a few months to fully heal. The sixth-year pro is averaging 14.6 points and 7 rebounds off the bench in his second full season with the Thunder.