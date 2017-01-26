Frustrated with his play, Enes Kanter took his anger out on a chair during a huddle in the second quarter. He immediately realized he hurt himself, first clutching his right forearm, then heading directly back to the locker room.

While the Thunder initially feared Kanter had fractured his hand, Billy Donovan confirmed it was the forearm after the game.

There’s no word yet on how long Kanter will be out, but forearm injuries can take a few months to fully heal. The sixth-year pro is averaging 14.6 points and 7 rebounds off the bench in his second full season with the Thunder.