Eric Bledsoe Says He Doesn’t Know ‘Who the F–k’ Terry Rozier is

by April 18, 2018
1,972

Celtics guard Terry Rozier is torching the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, but Eric Bledsoe claims not to know him at all.

“Who?” Bledsoe replied, following Tuesday’s 120-106 Game 2 loss to Boston.

“Terry Rozier,” a reporter responded.

“I don’t even know who the f— that is,” Bledsoe said.

(Note to self: don’t call Eric Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe.”)

Rozier finished with 23 points, eight assists and three rebounds Tuesday night, but refrained from firing back at Bledsoe.

Per ESPN:

If Bledsoe really doesn’t know who Rozier is he may want to figure it out going into Game 3 on Friday night in Milwaukee. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rozier is 7-of 12 in this series when guarded by Bledsoe. Bledsoe is 4-of-13 when guarded by Rozier.

“Boston, from the jump, I felt they played harder,” Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty said. “Again, first-quarter differential, similar to the other night. Seven turnovers to start that quarter which is similar to the other night (eight in Sunday’s Game 1 loss). Loose balls, little things, even on offensive rebounds early in the game as well, the little things were problems and a lot of that added up throughout the entire game. So regroup and we’ll head back home.”

Bledsoe, who was acquired early in the season from the Phoenix Suns, was expected to take some pressure of [Giannis] Antetokounmpo and veteran Khris Middleton offensively. He is now 9-for-25 in the series and has six turnovers.

“We just got to keep fighting, playing as a team.” Bledsoe said. “Khris and Giannis are carrying the load right now. We just got to have players step up.”

   
