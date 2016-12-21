If you’ve been following any basketball site the last couple of months, especially SLAMonline, then you’ve probably already heard of Zion Williamson. The 6-7 junior wing has been enjoying a monster year in 2016 and on Tuesday night he only proved it further when he put together a massive 53-point performance, while shooting 25-for-28 from the floor. Just 10 days earlier, he dropped 47 points in a highlight-packed night that included a windmill dunk and a 360 jam. Peep the BallisLife video above to see his 53-point performance from last night. And yes, he took flight for some jaw-dropping dunks last night as well.