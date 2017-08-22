James Harden’s been living his best life. He signed the largest contract extension in NBA history in June, agreeing to a $228 million deal. That’s on top of his $200 million contract with adidas. He was all over the Drew League, he picked up a new Hall of Fame-caliber teammate, he has another sneaker dropping soon. It’s been all roses for the Beard.

Foot Locker, with some help from adidas, is helping Harden celebrate with the video above, featuring the Harden LS, adidas EQT and the adidas alphabounce.

“I’ve definitely had a summer to remember,” Harden said, via press release. “I like to give my fans a look into my life off the court and we had fun with Foot Locker and adidas on this one to make this a little extra with the yacht.” Watch the video above.

