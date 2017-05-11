23-year-old Frank Mason spent four season as a Jayhawk. He’s the reining AP Player of the Year, Wooden Award winner and Naismith Award winner after averaging 20.9 points per game in his final season.
But his multiple NCAA Tournament games couldn’t have prepared him for the pressure of the weird NBA Draft Combine interviews he’s currently going through. Peep the video below:
Frank Mason was asked how he would want to die during the Draft Combine… pic.twitter.com/4WHpv0JTJG
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 12, 2017
