Giannis Antetokounmpo loves pulling a good prank on his fans, like when he “leaked” his phone number on twitter earlier this week.

As it turns out, the tweet was actually part of a Mountain Dew prank Giannis pulled for April Fool’s Day, which included him calling fans with a huge bus shelter panel.

At the end, Giannis gets a surprise call from one of his idols. Be sure to watch it all the way through!