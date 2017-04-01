Giannis Antetokounmpo loves pulling a good prank on his fans, like when he “leaked” his phone number on twitter earlier this week.

Hey everybody! Hit me up on my work number. I have some questions 414-242-3069. — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 30, 2017

As it turns out, the tweet was actually part of a Mountain Dew prank Giannis pulled for April Fool’s Day, which included him calling fans with a huge bus shelter panel.

At the end, Giannis gets a surprise call from one of his idols. Be sure to watch it all the way through!