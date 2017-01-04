Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a step-back buzzer-beater to complete the Bucks’ comeback from 16 down to beat the Knicks, 105-104.

It’s probably the first of many for the 22-year-old star.

Giannis was asked if there’s better place than Madison Square Garden to hit a game-winner. His response: “It feels great to hit a game-winner [at MSG], but I want to hit a game-winner in Milwaukee back home.”

Giannis: “It feels great to hit a game-winner [at MSG], but I want to hit a game-winner in Milwaukee back home.” pic.twitter.com/1ChucLJiEP — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 5, 2017

