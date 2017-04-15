If Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s 194 dunks this season weren’t evidence enough, the Bucks’ All-Star is unstoppable at the rim.

Giannis backed down Toronto’s DeMarre Carroll, spun toward the basket, and dunked past two help defenders.

And it didn’t stop there. In the second quarter, Giannis threw down over one of the League’s best rim protectors in Serge Ibaka.

Giannis stays posterizing Raptors players 😳 pic.twitter.com/AS3CYjbEKs — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 15, 2017

Here’s a pro tip for Giannis’ opponents: Don’t jump.

