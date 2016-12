Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for a career-best 39 points during Friday’s 123-96 win against the Wizards. Young Giannis hit┬ámidrange pullups off the dribble, driving finger-rolls and sweeping baby-hooks. He shot a scorching 12-19 from the field and 15-17 from the line. He also chipped in 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Watch the video up top.