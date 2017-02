Despite a late charge, the Bucks couldn’t pull out the win against the Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a career-best 41 points in the loss. He shot 11-20 from the field and 18-21 from the foul line, also 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Watch the 22-year-old go off up top.