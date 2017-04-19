Since being drafted in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game has grown by leaps and bounds. And not just any leaps and bounds. The leaps and bounds that the 7-foot tall Antetokoumpo takes on the fastbreak.

The Greek Freak’s an All-Star, the likely Most Improved Player award recipient and the face of a franchise. His career-high numbers of 23 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 5.4 apg rank him in the top 20 across the League and he led the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He’s still 22-years-old.

Watch the video up top to see Giannis and his older brother Thanasis talk about their beginnings in Greece and where they want to be one day. “Eventually everybody’s gonna know my name,” Giannis says.

