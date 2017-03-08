Giannis Antetokounmpo perfectly encapsulated why he’s superstar in the making with one play against the Knicks on Friday.

Using his seemingly endless wingspan, Antetokounmpo stripped the ball from Kristaps Porzingis, started the fast break and threw a behind-the-back dime to a teammate for an easy layup.

The Knicks had no idea what hit them.

RELATED:

Jason Kidd: Giannis Could Be a Combination of LeBron and Dirk