Giannis Antetokounmpo perfectly encapsulated why he’s superstar in the making with one play against the Knicks on Friday.
Using his seemingly endless wingspan, Antetokounmpo stripped the ball from Kristaps Porzingis, started the fast break and threw a behind-the-back dime to a teammate for an easy layup.
Giannis is unreal. pic.twitter.com/vsL0Y3hs1b
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 9, 2017
The Knicks had no idea what hit them.
