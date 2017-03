Giannis Antetokounmpo comes in at a rangy 6-11 with a major appetite for showmanship. It feels like the 23-year-old gets at least one huge dunk each time he takes the floor. And because he’s so tall and long, there’s nobody out there that dunks like Giannis. Peep the video up top to watch Giannis break out a ridiculous windmill dunk.