Along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, Gordon Hayward put up a career-best 39 points in the Jazz’s 120-113 victory against the Timberwolves tonight.

Hayward shot 14-22 from the floor and made 4 three-pointers. He’s averaging a career-high 22 points a game and has scored 30 or more points 12 times this season, also a career-high.