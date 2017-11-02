San Antonio led the defending champion Golden State Warriors by 19 in the first half, only to fall 112-92. That’s a 39-point swing.
Needless to say, late in the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s frustration boiled over as he appeared to use some colorful language when describing the referee’s capabilities. At least he got a nice hand from the crowd headed into the locker room.
Gregg Popovich has been ejected after receiving his 2nd technical foul 😳 pic.twitter.com/Lb00jiORxz
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3, 2017
