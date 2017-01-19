After Davis Bertans didn’t get a foul call against the Nuggets tonight, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had to let the refs know he wasn’t happy. He picked up one tech and then totally lost his mind, getting his assistants to do the hold-me-back song and dance.

Adding to the hilarity was Emmanuel Mudiay. He was in the line of fire between Pop and the refs. Rather than trying to get out of the way, he made an exaggerated ejection motion. Watch it up top.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto