Iman Shumpert’s enjoying a renewed shooting stroke this season. His shooting this season (43% from the field, 40% from deep) is waaay up from last year (39% from the field, 29% from deep). His scoring has increased from 5.8 to 7.1 ppg, too. Maybe it was the threat of his jumper that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope flying the other way. Watch the video above to see Shump find a lane for the big dunk.