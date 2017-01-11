After going off for 38 points (20 in the fourth quarter) in the Celtics’ 117-108 win over the Wizards, Isaiah Thomas gave his jersey to Floyd Mayweather.

Thomas and Mayweather are good friends, and it’s become commonplace to see #MoneyTeam working out with Thomas during the offseason or sitting courtside at IT4’s games.

But could this be the first time Mayweather has asked for Thomas’ jersey?

