Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle Downplay Fiery Exchange

by March 15, 2018
927

Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle got in each other’s faces during a third quarter timeout Wednesday night, but both players said the heated exchange was no big deal.

Thomas and Randle both downplayed the incident as a case of miscommunication following a 117-106 road loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton told reporters that he loved the episode, and that he wants his guys voicing their frustrations and growing from them.

Per the OC Register:

Randle said they were “just communicating.” Thomas said it was “two basketball players competing.” Walton said: “I love it.”

The incident, which quickly spread on social media, brought to mind a similar incident last week in Denver, when Thomas and Kyle Kuzma were caught on camera arguing after a miscommunication on a defensive switch.

“I’m a leader,” Thomas said. “It’s not me getting after anybody, it’s just me leading. If I see something I’m going to say something that goes vice versa, if they see something they should say something.”

Randle’s frustration was still evident when he addressed reporters after the loss, though he no longer seemed upset with Thomas. “There’s nobody I’d rather go to war with than I.T.” he said. “So it’s nothing personal, we’re just trying to get the best out of each other and win the game.”

    
