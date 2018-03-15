Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle Downplay Fiery Exchange

Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle got in each other’s faces during a third quarter timeout Wednesday night, but both players said the heated exchange was no big deal.

Thomas and Randle both downplayed the incident as a case of miscommunication following a 117-106 road loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Julius Randle described incident with Isaiah Thomas in third quarter as "just communicating, man." Says they "expect a lot out of each other" and "There’s nobody I’d rather go to war with than I.T." — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 15, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton told reporters that he loved the episode, and that he wants his guys voicing their frustrations and growing from them.

Per the OC Register: