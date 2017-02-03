Going into tonight, the Lakers and Celtics were all tied up at 3,252 wins each, the most in NBA history. They’ve combined for 33 NBA titles and 51 Hall of Famers. They’re on opposite ends of the standings, though. The Lakers are in second-to-last place in the West while the C’s are the second best team in the East.

The C’s had won five in a row before tonight’s game. Thanks to 17 fourth quarter points from Isaiah Thomas, and 38 for the game, Boston now stands alone as the winningest team in League history. Watch the King in the Fourth’s highlights up top.