Isaiah Thomas absolutely went off tonight. He scorched the Heat for 52 points, scoring 29 in the fourth on his way to leading the C’s to a 117-114 win. IT4 shot 15-26 from the field, 13-13 from the foul line and 9-13 from outside.

He energized the crowd in Boston and carried the entire team. He joins Larry Bird, Sam Jones, Paul Pierce and Kevin McHale as the only other Celtics to score 50 or more in a game.

Watch the highlights of a special night up top.