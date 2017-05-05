There were eight technical fouls and three ejections in Game 3 the Celtics/Wizards series. The Wiz took the 116-89 win to earn their first win of the matchup.

Things got heated a few times tonight. First, Ian Mahinmi and Jonas Jerebko got chest-to-chest. Later, in the second half, Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier were thrown out because of consecutive plays where they were jawing and getting physical. But the game reached its peak when Kelly Oubre charged Kelly Olynyk and pushed him to the ground. Oubre was responding to getting hit with an illegal pick by Olynyk.

After the game, Isaiah Thomas, who had 13 points in the game, was honest with the media, saying:

We don’t like them and they don’t like us. That’s just what it is. Two teams competing. Whatever bad blood we’ve had in the season has carried over to the playoffs. But we’re just competing and trying to win. They did that today. We took care of business at home. Now we just gotta try to get Game 4.

The Celtics and Wizards had battles during the regular season, stemming from when Jae Crowder put his finger in the face of John Wall. From then on out, there was accusation of “dirty play” and then there was the funeral game. Earlier in the series, Markieff Morris challenged Al Horford. Watch Thomas’ comments below.