Because Isaiah Thomas is new in Cleveland, he and Kids Foot Locker teamed up to surprise 10 year old London Arrington for an afternoon spent exploring the Land. London also just moved, from Los Angeles to Ohio.

London, in the video above, details how the move has been difficult for her, even saying that she doesn’t have any friends in her new town. When she sees Thomas, she covers her face and says that she’s “going to cry.” Watch the video up top to see how Thomas and London spent their time together in their new home.

Video courtesy of Foot Locker