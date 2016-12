Jabari Parker’s averaging over 23 a game in his last six outings. His overall game has improved immensely. He’s always been a scorer but now that he’s fully recovered from the ACL tear that limited his rookie year to under 30 games, Jabari’s spent this season showing off his incredible athletic abilities.

In the video above, he gives more proof that he’s one of the League’s most dynamically versatile players with his quick crossover and finish.