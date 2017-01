We may never know what was said to insight Jae Crowder to jab a finger on to John Wall‘s face after the Celtics’ 117-108 win on Wednesday, but it’s clear the two players were not getting along.

Wall responded with a baby tap to Crowder’s cheek before they were separated. Judging from the video, the NBA will probably let this incident go without penalty.

Here’s another (more revealing) angle: