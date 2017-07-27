Jamal Crawford and his Seattle-based team, Crawsover, took its talents up to Vancouver, British Columbia to take on a Canadian team led by Robert Sacre. Crawford played in the event last year, but this year he brought reinforcements, such as Nate Robinson.

Robinson may have stole the show as he dropped 37 points, grabbed 7 boards and dished out 6 assists en route to the victory over Sacre’s squad. Crawford played the role of facilitator and stroked it from long range. Check out Crawford’s highlights below.

Courtesy of Ball Don’t Stop