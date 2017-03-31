Earning a nickname takes years and years of consistency. You have to prove that the name truly applies. 37-year-old Jamal Crawford has definitely put in the time to earn his nickname.

pic.twitter.com/Pbsu9ySC9f

J. Crossover is out in Phoenix tonight, roasting the Suns’ young players. Crawford had a pair of ridiculous moves in the Clippers’ 124-118 win. He finished with 19 points off the bench. He had 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 turnovers, 0 steals, 0 blocks. Professional scorer.