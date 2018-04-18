James Comey Was Inspired By LeBron James

LeBron James is a source of inspiration for former FBI director James Comey, who used to rave about the NBA superstar at his old job before he was fired by Donald Trump.

Comey, on a promotional tour of his blockbuster book, says James “illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like.”

Former FBI Director James @Comey talks career and family with @GStephanopoulos, and answers viewer questions: https://t.co/olxe98kU2M pic.twitter.com/9DOZxJxFEv — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2018

Comey tried to inspire others inside the FBI to raise their own game by invoking LeBron’s name.

Per ABC News: