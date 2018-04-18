James Comey Was Inspired By LeBron James

LeBron James is a source of inspiration for former FBI director James Comey, who used to rave about the NBA superstar at his old job before he was fired by Donald Trump.
Comey, on a promotional tour of his blockbuster book, says James “illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like.”
Former FBI Director James @Comey talks career and family with @GStephanopoulos, and answers viewer questions: https://t.co/olxe98kU2M pic.twitter.com/9DOZxJxFEv
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2018
Comey tried to inspire others inside the FBI to raise their own game by invoking LeBron’s name.
Per ABC News:
“I used to talk about him all over the FBI. He illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like. … It’s because he measures himself not against the others but against himself,” Comey said.
He said that he read that James, whom he called “the best basketball player on the earth today,” looks for ways to improve his game during the off-season.
During his tenure at the FBI, Comey would extend that example to the bureau, saying, “we have to find parts of our game to make better — look at LeBron James!”