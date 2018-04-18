James Comey Was Inspired By LeBron James

by April 18, 2018
713

LeBron James is a source of inspiration for former FBI director James Comey, who used to rave about the NBA superstar at his old job before he was fired by Donald Trump.

Comey, on a promotional tour of his blockbuster book, says James “illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like.”

Comey tried to inspire others inside the FBI to raise their own game by invoking LeBron’s name.

Per ABC News:

“I used to talk about him all over the FBI. He illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like. … It’s because he measures himself not against the others but against himself,” Comey said.

He said that he read that James, whom he called “the best basketball player on the earth today,” looks for ways to improve his game during the off-season.

During his tenure at the FBI, Comey would extend that example to the bureau, saying, “we have to find parts of our game to make better — look at LeBron James!”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Wade On Heat Homecoming: ‘I Didn’t Feel Comfortable In Those Other Uniforms’

21 hours ago
1,909
NBA

Report: LeBron James Sued For Allegedly Stealing Barbershop Show Idea

23 hours ago
3,524
lebron curry nba jersey sales
NBA

Stephen Curry, LeBron James Top NBA Jersey Sales For Third Straight Season

24 hours ago
949
NBA

Tyronn Lue Wants LeBron James to Be More Aggressive in Game 2

1 day ago
667
lebron bronny bryce
Youth

LeBron James Watches Sons Bronny and Bryce in Rubber City Classic

2 days ago
2,534
NBA

Victor Oladipo: ‘We’re Ready To Make A Run In These Playoffs’

2 days ago
678

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 mins ago
2

Michael Jordan Needled Allen Iverson Over Legendary Crossover

8 mins ago
16

Report: Spurs Giving Off Signals They Won’t Trade Kawhi Leonard

25 mins ago
404

Report: Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer Meets With Phoenix Suns

52 mins ago
103

James Comey Was Inspired By LeBron James

3 hours ago
713