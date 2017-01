James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Michael Jordan and Pete Maravich are the only players in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles.

Harden joined the club with his 40 point, 15 rebound and 10 assist effort tonight against the Hornets. He led the Rockets to a 121-114 win. Watch the video above to see Harden drill 7 three-pointers.