Jason Terry Denies Blowing in Lance Stephenson’s Ear

Jason Terry says he didn’t blow in Lance Stephenson‘s ear during their trash-talking Monday night.

Did … did Jason Terry just blow in Stephenson’s ear? 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/6cCAZbVqgI — Brew Hoop (@brewhoop) March 6, 2018

Stephenson, however, claims that not only did Terry bite his most infamous stunt, but that he returned the favor.

Just filed my updated story for the @journalsentinel. While we wait for it to post, I asked Jason Terry and he says he did not blow in Lance Stephenson's ear in the second quarter. "I ain't gonna steal another man's move," Terry said. He openly admits to talking smack, though. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) March 6, 2018

Spoke with #Lance Stephenson briefly after the game. Said he blew in Jason Terry's ear because Terry blew in Stephenson's ear first. "I had to get him back." Stephenson said. — Clifton Brown (@CliftonGBrown) March 6, 2018

Stephenson had the final laugh, as the Indiana Pacers held on to a 92-89 win against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

