Jason Terry Denies Blowing in Lance Stephenson’s Ear

by March 06, 2018
127

Jason Terry says he didn’t blow in Lance Stephenson‘s ear during their trash-talking Monday night.

Stephenson, however, claims that not only did Terry bite his most infamous stunt, but that he returned the favor.

Stephenson had the final laugh, as the Indiana Pacers held on to a 92-89 win against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

Per the Journal Sentinel:

During the second half, Lance Stephenson apparently intentionally tripped John Henson away from the play, but there was no foul called. Henson was understandably incensed during an ensuing break inand asked for a review that did not take place. …

Stephenson was involved in another notable play in the second quarter. Terry knocked down a corner three-pointer to tie the game at 26 and then proceeded to run up to Stephenson and apparently blow in his ear — a move Stephenson is known for dating back to the 2014 playoffs when he did that to LeBron James.

After the game, Terry denied blowing in Stephenson’s ear, saying he was just talking trash. “I ain’t gonna steal another man’s move,” Terry said.

   
