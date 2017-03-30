JaVale McGee‘s beef with Shaquille O’Neal has, to some extent, proceeded his positive play for the Warriors this season.

McGee has been trying to put last month’s twitter war with Shaq behind him, but his blooper-reel plays like those on Friday night against the Spurs that may never fully allow him to do so.

Shaq was ordered to leave McGee alone, and the Diesel said that he will never mention McGee’s name again.

Still, don’t be surprised to see any of these plays on the latest edition of Shaqtin A Fool.

