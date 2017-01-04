JaVale McGee proudly unveilved an, um, imaginative new haircut Tuesday and it drew Shaquille O’Neal’s attention.

McGee fired back at his longtime tormentor by basically calling him a coon.











I'm just playing @JaValeMcGee34 keep your pants on dude https://t.co/W4l6mLTzBv — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 4, 2017

This isn’t the first public confrontation between the two big fellas.